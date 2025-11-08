Central Piedmont Salutes Graduating Students With Special In-Store Promotions
Central Piedmont is celebrating the upcoming graduates with exclusive in-store promotions for graduating students. Don’t miss these limited-time offers—available at all campus store locations.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Diploma frame sale
- 20% off all diploma frames
- Valid from Tue., Nov. 11 through Mon., Dec. 1
- Some exclusions apply
- Gift with purchase
- Receive a commemorative Class of 2026 pen
- Available with a $75+ purchase of clothing or gifts (pre-tax and before discounts)
- While supplies last
Visit your campus store early to take advantage of these offers and celebrate your achievements in style.