Central Piedmont Salutes Graduating Students With Special In-Store Promotions

Central Piedmont is celebrating the upcoming graduates with exclusive in-store promotions for graduating students. Don’t miss these limited-time offers—available at all campus store locations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diploma frame sale 20% off all diploma frames Valid from Tue., Nov. 11 through Mon., Dec. 1 Some exclusions apply

Gift with purchase Receive a commemorative Class of 2026 pen Available with a $75+ purchase of clothing or gifts (pre-tax and before discounts) While supplies last



Visit your campus store early to take advantage of these offers and celebrate your achievements in style.

