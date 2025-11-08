Friday, November 7, 2025
Central Piedmont Salutes Graduating Students With Special In-Store Promotions

CStandard

Central Piedmont is celebrating the upcoming graduates with exclusive in-store promotions for graduating students. Don’t miss these limited-time offers—available at all campus store locations.

Here’s what you need to know: 

  • Diploma frame sale
    • 20% off all diploma frames 
    • Valid from Tue., Nov. 11 through Mon., Dec. 1 
    • Some exclusions apply 
  • Gift with purchase 
    • Receive a commemorative Class of 2026 pen 
    • Available with a $75+ purchase of clothing or gifts (pre-tax and before discounts) 
    • While supplies last 

Visit your campus store early to take advantage of these offers and celebrate your achievements in style. 

