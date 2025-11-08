JCSU Golfer D’Yanni Rhyne Gets PGA Tours Emerging Talent Ranking

Johnson C. Smith University golfer D’Yanni Rhyne continues to make his mark in collegiate golf, earning the No. 33 position in the PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Ranking — a national recognition of emerging talent from underrepresented communities in the sport.

The Pathway to Progression initiative represents the PGA TOUR’s strategic investment in expanding representation within golf. The program creates a pipeline that connects junior, collegiate, and professional players with critical development resources, mentorship, and high-level competitive opportunities.

As part of the Underclass Elite Ranking, Rhyne joins an exclusive group of underclassmen golfers who have demonstrated exceptional skill, consistency, and potential. This ranking not only recognizes his performance and scoring average of -7.88 strokes gained, but also positions him for access to elite player development camps, amateur invitationals, and enhanced exposure to collegiate and professional scouts.

For Johnson C. Smith University, Rhyne’s achievement highlights the growing impact of HBCU golf programs within the national competitive landscape. His ranking showcases both his personal dedication and the university’s commitment to nurturing excellence and opportunity in the sport.

As the 2026 Underclass Elite Ranking continues to update monthly through May 2026, Rhyne’s progress will be one to watch. His performance exemplifies the mission of the Pathway to Progression: building a more inclusive, competitive, and sustainable future for golf.

MORE >>>