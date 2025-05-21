Central Piedmont Scholar Merit Chukwukere Chosen For Prestigious Leadership Institute

Congratulations to Merit Chukwukere, a Central Piedmont Truist Honors Scholar, for being selected to participate in the inaugural Summer Global Leadership Institute (SGLI) in New York City!

Merit is one of only 19 students chosen from across the nation’s community colleges that are members of Community Colleges for International Development (CCID)—a major honor that reflects her drive, excellence, and global vision.

About the Institute:

Hosted by Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) in partnership with CCID and Lone Star College, this competitive program provides:

Immersive workshops on global diplomacy

Interactive sessions with diplomats, policy experts, and academic leaders

Cultural experiences across New York City to build global awareness and leadership



Merit’s Mission:

This opportunity brings Merit one step closer to her goal of becoming a Public Health Advocate, focused on raising awareness of healthcare disparities and increasing access to critical health resources.

She’s not just preparing for a career—she’s preparing to make an impact.

Join in celebrating this incredible milestone with Merit and the Truist Honors Program, where students are constantly striving for beyond what’s next.

