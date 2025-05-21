Inspirational Role Model Yvette Clifton Wins Acclaimed Queens University Love of Teaching Award

Queens University of Charlotte proudly announces Yvette Clifton, Ph.D., as the recipient of the 2025 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award. This esteemed recognition, presented at the university’s 166th commencement ceremony, celebrates a Queens faculty member who demonstrates outstanding dedication and inspires students to achieve their full potential.

Standing in front of graduates, their families, and friends, Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs, announced the honor during the ceremony in Queens’ Curry Arena. “For challenging while remaining enthusiastic and empathetic, for drawing out the best from your students and teaching from the heart, for being an inspirational role model; we name you, Dr. Yvette Clifton, recipient of the 2025 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award.”

Since joining Queens in 2018 as an assistant professor of chemistry and general education, Clifton has made a significant impact on the university community. Her colleagues and students consistently portray her as a dedicated and innovative educator who exudes intellectual curiosity and a genuine enthusiasm for helping students see connections across different academic subjects.

A strong advocate for student-centered learning, Clifton effectively balances high expectations with unwavering support. One student shared, “She is the perfect example of an amazing professor who truly cares about her students and wants them to learn. She also has a gift of making you feel like the most special person in the room.” A colleague described her “unique blend of energy, care, and patience,” while another commended her interactive and engaging teaching methods.

Outside of formal instruction, Clifton actively connects with students, offering a supportive environment for discussing challenges, exploring ideas, and fostering relationships. As a Thrive faculty mentor and new student advisor, she is a passionate supporter of first-generation students, recognizing both the life-changing opportunities and the inherent difficulties of pursuing a college education.

Clifton’s positive influence resonates throughout the university. As one student expressed, “As a first-gen student, she is a mentor and role model who prioritizes my needs and fosters confidence. She talks with me when I am feeling down and always welcomes me with a warm hug and a smile. Truly, the best.”

