Central Piedmont Security Shares Campus Emergency Protocols

Central Piedmont Community College and the Risk, Safety, and Security team work to keep the CPCC community safe while on campus.

Emergency Notifications

For Critical Alert messaging, Central Piedmont uses Rave, a mass notification system, to send urgent alerts to you via text, phone call, and college email if college operations are ever impacted by inclement weather, a power outage, or a campus emergency. Security strongly encourage you to keep your mobile number updated in your MyCollege user profile for emergency communications.

