Central Piedmont Library Helps With Digital Technology Assistance
The Central Piedmont Community College Library can help with research assistance, citations, and digital technology assistance, including Brightspace help. You can also email questions.
- Walk-in, chat, and text: all locations feature diverse staff at service desks and via online chat or text ready to help with quick questions.
- Appointments/email: for additional support, appointments can be made.
- Make an appointment
- Need help? Get in touch via chat, text, phone, or by submitting a question
- Review Library Policies for student appointment guidelines.
- The library also provides a Digital Literacy Learning space, where individual and group technology training sessions are provided face-to-face at each of our campus libraries and online. We also recommend training videos and supplemental resources. Learn more about the Digital Literacy Learning Space.