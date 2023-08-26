Charlotte Graduate Students To Receive Services From University Ombuds

After six years of service as the graduate student ombuds, Bruce Taylor has stepped down from that role. Graduate students, including master’s, doctorate and postdoctoral fellows, will now receive services from the University Ombuds, Scott Deyo, who also serves faculty and staff.

Deyo recently published a report outlining the unique nature of the ombuds role, professional standards, services offered and nonattributable data to describe the trends and themes shared with his office from February 2022 through June 2023.

