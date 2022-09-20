Central Piedmont Seeking Students Who Want To Be a Pastry Chef

Do you want to be a pastry chef? If yes, then Central Piedmont Community College’s Baking & Pastry Arts (BPA) Program invites you to join an upcoming Student Information Session. Students who are eligible could start classes as soon as Oct. 12.

You will have an opportunity to interact and observe current students in classes and taste samples of students’ classwork. Each information session provides you with an overview of the program enrollment requirements, costs and college resources.

September 20, 2022; 10 a.m.-noon in Harris I, Auditorium

October 4, 2022; 10 a.m.- noon in Harris I, Auditorium

