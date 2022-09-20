Two UNC Charlotte Alumni Among Most Influential Black Executives

Savoy Magazine, a leading Black business and lifestyle magazine, has recognized Dontá Wilson and Derrick Steele in the magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. The list showcases African American leaders in national and global-leading corporations.

Dontá Wilson has held various leadership roles in his 20-plus-year career at Truist Financial Corporation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in management from the Belk College of Business in 1997. In the spring of 2022, Wilson served as the Belk College’s presenter for the C-Suite Speaker Series. Wilson also served on the Belk College Board of Advisors and was named to the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees in 2021.

Derrick Steele has had a distinguished career as a business leader and executive with more than 25 years of experience in providing advisory services to large financial services firms, insurance companies and asset management clients. He earned a bachelor of science in accounting from the Belk College of Business in 1997. Steele serves on the Turner School of Accountancy Advisory Board and received the 2021 Belk College Distinguished Alumni Award.

