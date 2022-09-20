UNC Charlotte And TIAA Partner To Host A Race Against Racism

As part of TIAA’s Be the Change initiative, UNC Charlotte and TIAA have partnered to host a race to encourage a unified stand against the “isms” holding the world back.

Run Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Location: Event Festivities will be held on the grassy area near Hauser Alumni Pavilion. Parking will be free of charge and in the Union Deck 8755 Student Union Lane, Charlotte NC 28223

Race Packet Pickup: Race Packet Pickup will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Location: Run For Your Life

1816 E Arbors Drive Charlotte, NC 28262

Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

