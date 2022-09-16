Johnson & Wales University Ranks Among The Best Regional Colleges In The South

Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized among the prestigious U.S. News & World Report‘s Best Colleges rankings for 2022.

The recognition follows the academic calendar, meaning that the colleges and universities selected for this recognition retain their rankings for the 2022-2023 period.

This year, JWU’s Charlotte Campus ranks among the Best Regional Colleges, South, defined by U.S. News & World Report as institutions offering a focus on undergraduate programs while granting fewer than half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

JWU Charlotte ranked #19 out of 99 colleges in this year’s Regional Colleges, South category.

“I am pleased to see the hard work of our faculty and staff over the last year being recognized nationwide,” said Chancellor Mim Runey, LP.D. in an announcement to the entire university. The chancellor continued: “This means our peers at other colleges and universities are responding favorably to what they are seeing and learning about Johnson & Wales: our new academic programs, the expertise of our faculty, the success of our students and graduates, and our strong financial foundation during a time of economic volatility.”

