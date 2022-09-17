Central Piedmont’s Counseling Services Encourages Its Community To Learn Signs Of Suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Central Piedmont Community College’s Counseling Services encourages the entire college community to learn more about the warning signs of suicide and sources for help.

Recently, a new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was launched nationwide, providing easy access to mental health crisis support and a wealth of information. Students feeling stressed or overwhelmed can also reach out to Counseling Services by calling 704.330.6420 or by emailing counseling@cpcc.edu.

