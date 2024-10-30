Central Piedmont Showcases Its Talents At 2024 AMG Heritage Awards

The 2024 AMG Heritage Awards lit up the Dale F. Halton Theater on Oct. 26, and Central Piedmont Community College students were at the heart of the action! From backstage glamour to culinary excellence, students from the Cosmetology and Culinary Programs showcased their talents at this prestigious event.

Cosmetology in Action:

Cosmetology students took on the exciting challenge of styling hair and makeup for Music Artist Legends and NC Senior Beauty Queens. Some of the legendary artists included David L. Cooke, Denise Williams, and Skip Martin. Students got hands-on, real-world experience working before, during, and after the show, demonstrating their professionalism both in the dressing rooms and on stage.

Real-World Experience: This event gave students the chance to add high-profile experience to their professional portfolios, resumes, and profiles. We are so proud of their exceptional work and dedication!



Culinary Creativity:

Students from the Culinary Program took the stage—well, the dining stage—by preparing and serving the After Show Reception dinner. They wowed guests with a spread of appetizing, creative delicacies, showcasing their culinary talents.

A Team Effort:

Led by department faculty and staff, this event provided students with a fun and enriching learning experience. Credit to all the volunteers and the Halton Theater staff who made this opportunity possible.

Congratulations in order to the students for their incredible work at the AMG Heritage Awards!

