Central Piedmont CASA Club Partners With Carolina Breast Friends Pink House

On Oct. 24, Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology Club (CASA Club) partnered with Carolina Breast Friends Pink House to provide hair and makeup services for an inspiring cause. The annual Pink Boots Ball celebrates local women who have survived breast cancer and honors those we’ve lost.

Here’s what happened:

Hair & Makeup Services: CASA Club had the privilege of helping 20-26 survivors look and feel their best by offering complimentary hair and makeup services for the event.

Comfort Bags Donation: The entire Cosmetology Department, including educators and students, came together to create 12 Comfort Bags. These thoughtful bags contain items like:

Fleece blankets

Ginger candies & tea

First-aid essentials

Puzzle books

And more, all to offer comfort to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

This partnership with Carolina Breast Friends means the world to the CASA Club, and they’re excited to continue supporting and uplifting the women in our community.

Want to contribute? If you’re interested in donating Comfort Bags or learning more, reach out to Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology Department for details.

