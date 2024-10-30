Election Support Services For Students At Charlotte

Election season can prompt different reactions from students on campus, regardless of political affiliation. Student support services are available through the health and wellbeing unit.

Health and Wellbeing

“Pawse after Polls”

Thursday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UREC Lawn

Enjoy time with four-legged dog friends and food

University Recreation

Workout spaces, other facilities, programs, classes and services will continue to be provided. In order to allow students an opportunity to create some healthy space, no election coverage will be broadcast in these spaces leading up to and including Election Day.

Student Health

Student health will be open for regular business hours. An after-hours nurse line is available to students when the center is closed.

Center for Wellness Promotion

The Center for Wellness Promotion will be open for regular business hours.



“Let’s Talk about Self-Love: Listening Circle”

Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Waddell Center for Student Health and Wellbeing, Room 109

Interested students can sign up here.

Center for Integrated Care

The center will be open for regular business hours. Drop-in hours are available Mondays and Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Referral coordination appointments can be scheduled by phone (704) 687-1045 or online at cic.charlotte.edu.

Christine F. Price Center for Counseling and Psychological Services

Routine access appointments (first appointments) will continue to be offered Monday through Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. for students. No appointment is necessary, and these can be offered virtually. Students can come by the Price Center or call (704) 687-0311.



Urgent/crisis appointments will continue to be provided during CAPS standard business hours. No appointment is necessary, and these can be offered virtually. Students can come by the Price Center or call (704) 687-0311.



Coping Corner will be available in the Price Center as a drop-in, non-verbal coping space with fidget and grounding activities and music Wednesday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 8.



Help Desk spaces will be offered. These are drop-in consultation meetings with a CAPS team member. See the help desk page for list of days, times, and location of offerings.

