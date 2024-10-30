Charlotte Theatre Presents Clybourne Park Nov 14-17

By KYLE GIBILARO

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre is excited to present its upcoming production: Clybourne Park. Running from November 14-17, this darkly comic play by Bruce Norris offers a provocative exploration of race, real estate, and the shifting values that accompany them. In 2011, it was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, acclaimed as “a powerful work whose memorable characters speak in witty and perceptive ways to America’s sometimes toxic struggle with race and class consciousness.”

Clybourne Park is a two-act play inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s masterpiece, A Raisin in the Sun. Like Hansberry’s play, the first act unfolds in 1959, depicting the anxious efforts of white community leaders attempting to prevent a Black family from purchasing a home in their Chicago neighborhood. The second act, set in 2009, revisits the same house, now situated in a predominantly African American community grappling with the pressures of gentrification.

This bold satire challenges audiences to confront the complexities of race relations and community dynamics across generations. Its sharp dialogue and compelling themes provide a mirror to contemporary societal issues, making it as relevant today as it was at its premiere.



In a 2022 review in The Guardian, critic Arifa Akbar wrote, “Much garlanded at its premiere, winning both a Tony and a Pulitzer, the drama still feels fresh for its connecting threads, which link race, land, upward mobility and the politics of gentrification.”

The Department of Theatre production is directed by Visiting Assistant Professor of Acting Ron McClelland. Some of the theatre companies he’s worked with as an actor/director include the Pittsburgh Public Theater, City Theater, and The Intiman Theater in Seattle, as well as local organizations such as the Carolina Actors Studio Theater (CAST), the Actors’ Theater of Charlotte, and the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.

Performances are scheduled at the Anne R. Belk Theater on November 14, 15, and 16 at 7:30 PM, with an additional matinee on November 17 at 2:00 PM. A special free performance for local high school students will take place on Friday, November 15, at 9:30 AM.

Closed captioning will be available for all performances, with instructions for accessing the captions via smartphone provided upon arrival. The matinee on November 17 will also feature American Sign Language interpretation, with a designated section reserved for those utilizing the interpreters. For further inquiries about accommodations, please contact Liz Paradis, Director of Audience Services.

Tickets are priced between $8 and $18, with complimentary tickets available for faculty, staff, and students in the College of Arts + Architecture. Please log into the ticketing system to access these benefits.

Join us for this incisive exploration of race and community that encourages us to reflect on the ongoing struggles for equality and justice. Buy your tickets now!

MORE >>>