Central Piedmont Student Equity Council’s Paint & Sip Feb 22

This February, immerse yourself in the vibrant celebration of Black History Month with the Central Piedmont Community College Student Equity Council and its Paint & Sip event. Mark your calendars for an afternoon filled with creativity, conversation, and community.

Event Details:

Date: Thurs., Feb. 22

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 1010

Register now

An Invitation to Create and Connect:

Join fellow students, staff, and faculty for a memorable gathering designed to honor and celebrate the rich heritage and contributions of Black Americans. Whether you’re an experienced artist or picking up a paintbrush for the first time, this event promises an inclusive space for everyone to express themselves.

What to Expect:

Artistic Expression: Dive into painting with all supplies and templates provided, ensuring you have everything you need to bring your vision to life.

Engaging Conversations: Enjoy open floor discussions on a variety of topics, offering a platform to share insights, experiences, and perspectives.

Musical Vibes: Get inspired by a selection of music that complements the creative atmosphere and celebrates Black culture and history.

Refreshments on Us: Delight in complimentary snacks and refreshments, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to your afternoon.

Dress for the Occasion:

Remember to wear clothes that you won’t mind getting a little paint on, as creativity can sometimes be a messy process!

A Community Gathering:

The Student Equity Council is excited to welcome you to this special event. It’s more than just an art session; it’s an opportunity to connect with our community, reflect on the significance of Black History Month, and contribute to a tapestry of shared experiences and expressions.

Don’t miss out on this unique way to celebrate Black History Month at Central Piedmont Community College. We look forward to seeing you there, brush in hand, ready to paint, sip, and share in this collective experience.

