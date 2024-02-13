Charlotte’s Sam Gress Named Pitcher Of The Week

Following a debut weekend in which she held down one of the nation’s best offenses, Charlotte RHP Sam Gress has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Gress’ honor comes after a sensational weekend at the JoAnne Graf Classic at Florida State. The junior from Harrisburg, Pa. posted a 1.85 ERA across three appearances for the Niners. On Thursday, Gress held fourth-ranked Florida State to just two runs in six frames, earning the win in relief as Charlotte outlasted FSU 6-5 in 10 innings. It marked the Niners’ first win against a top-five opponent in school history.

On Saturday, Gress followed that up with 2.1 scoreless frames against Texas Tech, retiring all seven batters she faced to earn the save. She pitched three innings of one-run ball against the Red Raiders the following day, allowing one run.

Gress continues to rake in numerous accolades. In the preseason, she was named a top-100 player in the nation by both D1 Softball and Softball America.

