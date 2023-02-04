Central Piedmont Students Gain Guaranteed Admission To Western Carolina

Central Piedmont Community College and Western Carolina University (WCU) announce the launch of the Catamount Connection Program – a new direct pathway for Central Piedmont students who graduate with associate degrees to have guaranteed admission to WCU.

Dr. Kelli R. Brown, Western Carolina University chancellor, and Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president, met at WCU to sign the agreement for Central Piedmont graduates to transfer for an affordable and accessible four-year degree from WCU.

