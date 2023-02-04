Charlotte 49ers Selected To Preseason All-Conference Team

Four Charlotte 49ers baseball players were named to the 2023 Conference USA Preseason All-Conference Team the league announced.



Infielders Jack Dragum and Austin Knight and outfielders Jake Cunningham and Cam Fisher were also selected from the Green and White to tie Charlotte with UTSA for the most players on the preseason team.



“Our entire program is excited to get going in the 2023 season,” head coach Robert Woodard said. “Our players have worked as hard and been as focused as any group I have been fortunate to coach. Our coaching staff is proud of our players being named to the Preseason All-Conference Team. They certainly deserve it. But I think those guys would say the same thing, that they are preseason accolades. Cam, Austin, Jack, and Jake all have their sights set on getting our program back to the postseason. To do that, we will have to compete in the ever-challenging Conference USA. This is such a competitive and well-coached league. We are excited to get going. We believe that this season is going to be a lot of fun for our fan base at The Hayes, so get your tickets today!”

