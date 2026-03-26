Central Piedmont Students Get One-On-One FAFSA Assistance For 2026-27 On April 18

Central Piedmont students who still need to submit the FAFSA for the 2026-27 academic year can get one-on-on help on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Central Campus.

Why attend

Get individualized FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts

Create your FSA ID before the event to save time

Bring your 2024 federal tax information to complete your FAFSA

What to expect

Staff on site to answer your questions

Support for new and returning students

Guidance to ensure your FAFSA is submitted correctly

Registration and additional event details on MyConnect.

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