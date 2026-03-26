Central Piedmont Students Get One-On-One FAFSA Assistance For 2026-27 On April 18
Central Piedmont students who still need to submit the FAFSA for the 2026-27 academic year can get one-on-on help on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Central Campus.
Why attend
- Get individualized FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts
- Create your FSA ID before the event to save time
- Bring your 2024 federal tax information to complete your FAFSA
What to expect
- Staff on site to answer your questions
- Support for new and returning students
- Guidance to ensure your FAFSA is submitted correctly
Registration and additional event details on MyConnect.