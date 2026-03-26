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Central Piedmont Students Get One-On-One FAFSA Assistance For 2026-27 On April 18

CStandard

Central Piedmont students who still need to submit the FAFSA for the 2026-27 academic year can get one-on-on help on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Central Campus.   

Why attend  

  • Get individualized FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts  
  • Create your FSA ID before the event to save time  
  • Bring your 2024 federal tax information to complete your FAFSA  

What to expect  

  • Staff on site to answer your questions  
  • Support for new and returning students  
  • Guidance to ensure your FAFSA is submitted correctly  

Registration and additional event details on MyConnect

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