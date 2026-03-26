Multi-Term Registration At Central Piedmont Opens In March

Multi-term registration for the 2026–27 academic year opens soon, allowing students to register for both fall ’26 and spring ’27 at the same time. In addition, summer ’26 still has seats available to register for now!

Key dates:

Priority registration: Friday, March 27–Sunday, March 29

Open registration: Begins Monday, March 30

Why it matters: Registering early gives students more control over their schedules and reduces last-minute stress.

Three reasons to register early:

Secure your ideal schedule Get the classes, times and instructors you want before sections fill up Avoid waitlists and stay on track to graduate on time

No immediate payment required Register now and pay later Fall 2026 tuition is due Monday, July 27 Extra time to plan financially and explore scholarships and interest-free payment plans

Plan ahead with multi-term registration Register for fall and spring at the same time Reduce uncertainty and focus on your academic goals



Multi-term registration at Central Piedmont makes it easier to plan ahead, build the schedule you want and move confidently toward graduation.

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