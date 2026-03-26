Charlotte Athletics Honors Jen Gaber With Her Name On Its Soccer Facility

Thanks to the generosity of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Charlotte Athletics has named its soccer facility the Jen Gaber Field, honoring the legacy of Jennifer Zoe Gaber. Their support also advances the development of our student-athletes and strengthens our men’s and women’s soccer programs.

We are deeply grateful for their investment in our student-athletes and the future of Charlotte Athletics.

The naming ceremony and reception were held Tuesday, March 24 prior to the men’s soccer program’s spring match against Davidson.

MORE >>>