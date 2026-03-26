Charlotte Students Explore Conservation In Kenya Through Spring Break Abroad Program
Over spring break, Bill Garcia, senior lecturer in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences, and Department Chair Sara Gagné, led a nine-day journey across Kenya, exploring cutting-edge conservation practices in Nairobi and the greater Serengeti-Maasai Mara ecosystem.
“For our students, this course was a transformative experience, connecting classroom concepts to real-world conservation efforts,” said Garcia. “Students experienced firsthand how different models operate on the ground, gaining practical insights and perspectives that simply can’t be replicated in a traditional classroom.”
During the program, students participated in ecological restoration efforts, engaged with local conservation experts and gained field research skills by tracking some of nature’s most fantastic creatures.