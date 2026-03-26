Charlotte’s David R. Ravin School of Architecture Presents “Interior Ecologies” April 6

Mon, Apr 06, 2026 | 1pm

Storrs, Storrs Salon

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte David R. Ravin School of Architecture presents a spring symposium, Interior Ecologies: Translating Experimental Prototypes to Scalable Regenerative Systems.

Interior Ecologies brings together a diverse group of designers, engineers, scientists, and A/E/C professionals to discuss the potential of regenerative living systems and approaches for transitioning experimental installations into practical, real-world applications.

Despite notable pilot installations, the scalability and widespread public adoption of regenerative technologies have been challenged by several persistent factors, including public perception, unquantifiable benefits, and the complexities with architectural systems integration.

This symposium examines these limitations and potential solutions through the lenses of cultural reception and ecological–social benefit. It aims to catalyze a “design–validate–deploy” framework that positions regenerative systems not as niche interventions, but as integral agents within and beyond the built environment.

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