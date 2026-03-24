Dr. Valerie Kinloch Joins Congresswoman Alma S. Adams At The UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball

On Saturday, March 21, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams joined HBCU presidents Dr. Paulette Dillard (Shaw University), Dr. Anthony Davis (Livingstone College), and Dr. Valerie Kinloch (Johnson C. Smith University) at the 12th Annual UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball—an evening that continues to move opportunity forward for students across North Carolina.

Held at the Charlotte Convention Center, the Ball brought together leaders, advocates, and partners committed to one shared goal: expanding access to education and strengthening the future of our communities.

UNCF envisions a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship and service to our nation.

UNCF’s mission is to build a robust and nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly-qualified college graduates and to ensure that our network of member institutions is a respected model of best practice in moving students to and through college.

UNCF’s North Star is to increase the total annual number of African American college graduates by focusing on activities that ensure more students are college-ready, enroll in college and persist to graduation. This is done through a three-pillar strategy. Positioning member institutions as a viable college option for students and investing in institutional capacity to improve student outcomes; creating transformational support programs to ensure students are enrolling and persisting through college completion; building awareness of educational attainment and cultivating college-going behaviors within the African American community.