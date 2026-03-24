Preeminent Teacher, Harriet James Hopkins, Establishes A Grant For The Next Generation Of Educators

By QUEENS UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

For Harriet James Hopkins, Ph.D. ’64, education has been a lifelong calling.

“Once a teacher, always a teacher,” she said.

That belief is now shaping a new investment in the next generation of educators at Queens University of Charlotte. Through a $40,000 gift, Hopkins has established the Harriet James Hopkins Leadership in Education Grant, designed to support graduate students in the Cato School of Education and provide continued mentorship well beyond graduation.

The grant will support students pursuing master’s-level education programs, including the Master of Education (M.Ed.) and Master of Educational Leadership (MEL). Individual awards of $1,500 to $2,000 will help students focus on developing their skills, expanding their instructional strategies, and preparing for meaningful impact in schools and communities.

With a national decline in students majoring in traditional majors such as elementary education and secondary education, there is an increase in students entering teaching fields in alternative ways. These include majoring in another discipline or going into teaching as a second career. Graduate degrees in education, as well as other certification programs offered by the Cato School of Education, will meet these needs, and the Hopkins grant will further support accessibility to these opportunities.

Hopkins brings a lifetime of experience to this work. A former teacher, principal, and school system administrator, she also served on the board of the School of Education at the University of Virginia. Across every role, her focus remained the same.

“Even in my administrative roles, I never stopped teaching,” Hopkins said.

A defining feature of the new grant is its two-year mentorship component following degree completion. Grant recipients will meet three times per year with their respective Queens program chair, creating space for reflection, guidance, and continued professional development as they navigate the next chapter of their careers.

“I want young educators to feel confident in their abilities,” said Hopkins. “Having a coach — someone to listen, guide, and encourage them — can make all the difference.”

A portion of the gift will also support career programming and internship opportunities through the Vandiver Center for Career Development in partnership with the Queens Office of Advancement. This initiative will connect undergraduate and graduate students with educators, nonprofit leaders, coaches, and other professionals in helping fields.

For Hopkins, supporting Queens is deeply personal. As a proud alumna, she sees this moment as an opportunity to invest in the institution that helped shape her path. Through this new grant, Hopkins is empowering educators to step forward prepared, supported, and ready to lead.

To support this fund, please contact Lesley Swartz (swartzl@queens.edu) or make a gift through the Queens website and designate the Harriet James Hopkins Leadership in Education Fund when prompted.

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