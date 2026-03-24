Charlotte Finds The Right Coach For Men’s Basketball In Wes Miller

Director of Athletics Kevin White officially announced the hiring of Wes Miller as the head coach of the Charlotte 49ers Men’s Basketball program Monday morning. Miller takes the helm of the program with a resume that includes seven 20-win seasons and eight postseason appearances as a head coach.

“I’m incredibly honored to lead the Charlotte Basketball program,” said Miller. “This is a university with tremendous momentum, a passionate city behind it, and deep basketball roots in the state of North Carolina. From the moment I began talking with Kevin White and Chancellor Gaber, it was clear there is a shared vision to build a program defined by toughness, passion, and relentless energy. We’re going to pour everything we have into developing our student-athletes, competing at the highest level, and building a team that our campus and this city are proud to rally around. The foundation is here for something special, and I can’t wait to get to work because Charlotte’s stock is rising.”

The 43-year-old Miller averaged 20.0 wins per season while leading Cincinnati to three postseason appearances in the past five seasons. He also spent a decade at UNC Greensboro, posting five consecutive 20-win seasons with appearances in the 2018 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments. Miller led the Spartans to postseason play in each of his final five seasons (excluding COVID shortened 2019-20 campaign).

“Wes Miller is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the game and strong ties to basketball in our state,” said White. “Throughout this process, what stood out most was his passion, competitive energy, and clear vision for building a championship culture here at Charlotte. He embodies the toughness, resilience, and commitment to the total student-athlete experience that we value, and he understands the opportunity we have to build something special for our university and our city. Charlotte Basketball has a proud history and tremendous potential, and with Wes leading our program, I am confident we will return to consistently competing for conference championships and postseason appearances.”

“I am thrilled by Kevin White’s selection of Wes Miller to lead men’s basketball and believe he brings the energy and focus needed to elevate our program,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Wes understands North Carolina, he understands this region’s talent, and he brings a deep connection to the game that will resonate with our student-athletes and our community. His authenticity and commitment to building something meaningful make him the right coach to lead the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball forward.”

Miller has led his teams to winning records in each of the past 10 seasons averaging 22.5 wins per season in that span. He has mentored 26 all-conference players as a head coach, including seven over the past five seasons at Cincinnati.

A two-time SoCon Coach of the Year (2012, 2018), Miller led UNC Greensboro on an unprecedented run of success from 2016-19 as the Spartans reached 25 or more wins in three consecutive seasons, won three conference titles, played in a pair of NCAA Tournaments, and recorded the program’s first postseason victory. He departed UNCG with a school-record 185 wins, including an average of 25.0 wins per season over his final five years.

Miller also holds the active lead for most wins (217) by a coach by the age of 40 and ranks 15th in NCAA history in wins as of their 40th birthday. He was named ESPN.com’s No.1 Coach Under 40 in May 2020 and was tabbed for The Athletic’s 40 Under 40 a year later.

In three seasons as a player at North Carolina under head coach Roy Williams, Miller helped the Tar Heels to a National Championship (2005), two Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships (2005, 2007), and one ACC Tournament title (2007). He was team captain as a senior in 2006-07, leading UNC to 31 wins and the NCAA Elite 8 as well as the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, and a final No. 3 national ranking.

In addition to his success on the floor, Miller excelled off the court, earning ACC Academic Honor Roll recognition and the UNC Athletic Director’s Scholar Athlete-Award. He earned his degree in political science from North Carolina in 2007.

Upon his graduation from North Carolina, Miller played one season of professional basketball for the London Capitals of the British Basketball League, where he averaged 19.6 points per game to rank eighth in the league.

A fan favorite at UNC, Miller also authored a book entitled The Road to Blue Heaven, which was published as a diary of his experiences as a North Carolina basketball player.

Miller, who will be formally introduced at an introductory press conference Wednesday, March 25, becomes the 15th head coach in program history.

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