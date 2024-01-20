Central Piedmont Students Open To Apply For Coveted Coca-Cola Consolidated Apprenticeship Program

Students can now apply for the Coca-Cola Consolidated Apprenticeship Program . This hands-on learning opportunity is designed to “earn and learn,” providing paid apprenticeships to

stimulate interest in high-demand manufacturing, equipment repair, and logistics positions.

Application Cycle Now Open:

Central Piedmont is accepting interest inquiries for the program, which begins in Summer 2024 and spans 12 months.

During the program, apprentices will work approximately 20 hours weekly while completing three to four college courses each semester. Apprentices will transition to full-time positions upon successful completion of the program.

Program Details

Eligible applicants will gain paid experience through part-time roles at Coca-Cola Consolidated and its transportation subsidiary Red Classic Transportation , alongside financial support for career certificates, preparing them for positions such as:

The fundamental requirement for these apprenticeships is a high school diploma or an equivalent qualification.

Information Sessions:

Central Piedmont invites prospective candidates to attend an Information Session .

In-person and virtual attendance options:

Virtual only:

For complete program information, visit cpcc.edu/coke .

