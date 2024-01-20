Queens University Charlotte Demonstrates Acts Of Kindness Make A Difference In The World

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and service, the Queens University of Charlotte community recently came together for the Royal Days of Service, a week-long initiative filled with volunteer opportunities both on and off-campus. This annual event, which started in 2016, has evolved from a modest beginning with a single student to a robust gathering of hundreds, including alumni, faculty, and staff, all dedicated to serving Charlotte’s most vulnerable and underserved populations.

Echoing the sentiments of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose advocacy for service and equality deeply resonates with the Queens community, this event stands as a powerful homage to his enduring legacy. It culminates a week of service that not only honors King’s memory but also translates his message of compassion and equality into tangible actions.

The finale of this heartfelt week, held in the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation, saw volunteers enthusiastically assembling hundreds of sandwiches and care packages. These were distributed to various community-based organizations like Roof Above, Promising Pages, Classroom Central, Charlotte Family Housing, and the Ronald McDonald House, significantly impacting those in need.

This year’s Royal Days of Service, a collaborative effort led by the Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement, the Belk Chapel, and the Center for Academic Community Engagement, reflects a growing commitment to community service and engagement.

Darryl White Sr. ’82, assistant dean, diversity, inclusion, and community engagement, shared his insights on the value of service. “I used to think that in order to help, you needed to give money,” he said. “But I discovered that I could be generous with my time, my compassion, and my desire to help other people, which meant more than a dollar amount. I quickly realized that the smallest act of kindness can make a world of difference.”

The Royal Days of Service not only represents a week of helping others but also embodies a broader ethos of community service, compassion, and the transformative power of collective action – principles that are deeply embedded in the Queens community’s identity.

