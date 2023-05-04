Central Piedmont Students Place In FBLA Competition

Three students from Central Piedmont Community College participated in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference on April 20-22. Stephen Johnson, Karen Garcia-Patricio and Mary Enoch competed against students from across North Carolina.

Stephen placed 1st in Programming Concepts, and 4th in Networking Concepts. Karen placed 4th in Computer Concepts and 6th in Foundations of Accounting. Mary placed 4th in Foundations of Accounting.

Since Stephen placed 1st, he qualified to compete at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in June in Atlanta. All three students were able to attend various leadership seminars and network with students and speakers from across the state.

MORE >>>