Charlotte Recognizes Its 2023 Staff Employees Of The Year

UNC Charlotte congratulates the recipients of the 2023 Staff Employee of the Year Awards in five categories:

Devotion to Duty (Outstanding State Government Service)

Innovation

Human Relations

Community/Public Service

Safety and Heroism

Christine Reed Davis, Jason Bernstein, Cristhian Gonzalez De La Fuente, Michelle Meggs and Chris Desmet work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the UNC Charlotte and greater Charlotte communities. Learn more about why they are Staff Employees of the Year, their service to the University and the people they acknowledge make their jobs possible.

MORE >>>