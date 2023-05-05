Charlotte Recognizes Best Athletic Performers With 2023 Normies

For a second consecutive year, Charlotte 49er student-athletes gathered in person to celebrate the department’s annual Normies awards ceremony to recognize the best performers, performances and moments from the past year, presented by CLT’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The Green & White were also able to celebrate the numerous Conference USA titles, dozens of weekly honors and the numerous postseason accolades earned by athletes across the department.

Team MVP’s and Coaches awards were announced for each team, along with off the playing surface awards that include the department’s top academic performers, community service participation and involvement in a number of life skills and career development events.

