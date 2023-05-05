Ryan Cabbage Guides Charlotte 49ers Golf Team To Yet Another NCAA Tournament

That makes six trips to the NCAA under Coach Ryan Cabbage and the Charlotte 49ers golf team will be playing in its third straight NCAA Division I Regional, May 15-17, at The Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, Calif. San Jose State will serve as the host school for that 13-team regional. The NCAA announced the 81-team tournament field that will play at six regional sites, Wednesday. The top five teams from each region will advance to the NCAA Finals, May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Exciting time for these guys and exciting time for our program,” said 12th-year head coach Ryan Cabbage. “There are a couple locations where the host school is not (competing). We were fortunate to draw one of those. That home course advantage is huge and with the San Jose location there won’t be a host team there so that’s always a good thing.”



Charlotte won its second straight Conference USA Championship to gain an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It will be the 13th NCAA trip in program history, the first of which came in 2005.

