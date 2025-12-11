Central Piedmont Students Successfully Compete In The STEM Tank Season 8

Central Piedmont students participated in the STEM Tank Season 8 competition at Central Campus — and they all did a great job. Students built critical thinking, communication, and presentation skills through research and professional development workshops.

What happened:

Competitors presented research proposals addressing problems on campus or in the community.

Top projects:

First place: Project: Open Space App — a parking spot availability monitoring system on Central Campus Students: Julian Salmon, Precious Bikusa, Noah Ellenbogen, Uyen Le Research mentor: Dr. Hisham Abdel-Aal

Second place: Project: D.A.V.E. — an interactive kiosk that provides real-time directions, updates, and campus activity information Students: Dennisse Farias, Amaiya Lipscomb, Abenezer Tesfaye, Bawi Thawng, Tendaishe Marcus Mhonda Research mentor: Mr. Quillie Hunt

Third place: Project: Glow Go — a motion-activated crosswalk system that lights up instantly to alert drivers and protect pedestrians Students: Jhazia Flood, Paul Josue Acka Diama, Meyer Miller, Hoomon Nikoei, Yasmin Pena R esearch mentor: Dr. Heather Song



