Central Piedmont Students Successfully Compete In The STEM Tank Season 8
Central Piedmont students participated in the STEM Tank Season 8 competition at Central Campus — and they all did a great job. Students built critical thinking, communication, and presentation skills through research and professional development workshops.
What happened:
- Competitors presented research proposals addressing problems on campus or in the community.
Top projects:
- First place:
- Project: Open Space App — a parking spot availability monitoring system on Central Campus
- Students: Julian Salmon, Precious Bikusa, Noah Ellenbogen, Uyen Le
- Research mentor: Dr. Hisham Abdel-Aal
- Second place:
- Project: D.A.V.E. — an interactive kiosk that provides real-time directions, updates, and campus activity information
- Students: Dennisse Farias, Amaiya Lipscomb, Abenezer Tesfaye, Bawi Thawng, Tendaishe Marcus Mhonda
- Research mentor: Mr. Quillie Hunt
- Third place:
- Project: Glow Go — a motion-activated crosswalk system that lights up instantly to alert drivers and protect pedestrians
- Students: Jhazia Flood, Paul Josue Acka Diama, Meyer Miller, Hoomon Nikoei, Yasmin Pena
- Research mentor: Dr. Heather Song