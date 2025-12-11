Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Uncategorized

Central Piedmont Students Successfully Compete In The STEM Tank Season 8

CStandard

Central Piedmont students participated in the STEM Tank Season 8 competition at Central Campus — and they all did a great job. Students built critical thinking, communication, and presentation skills through research and professional development workshops. 

What happened: 

  • Competitors presented research proposals addressing problems on campus or in the community. 

Top projects: 

  • First place:
    • Project: Open Space App — a parking spot availability monitoring system on Central Campus 
    • Students: Julian Salmon, Precious Bikusa, Noah Ellenbogen, Uyen Le 
    • Research mentor: Dr. Hisham Abdel-Aal 
  • Second place: 
    • Project: D.A.V.E. — an interactive kiosk that provides real-time directions, updates, and campus activity information 
    • Students: Dennisse Farias, Amaiya Lipscomb, Abenezer Tesfaye, Bawi Thawng, Tendaishe Marcus Mhonda 
    • Research mentor: Mr. Quillie Hunt 
  • Third place: 
    • Project: Glow Go — a motion-activated crosswalk system that lights up instantly to alert drivers and protect pedestrians 
    • Students: Jhazia Flood, Paul Josue Acka Diama, Meyer Miller, Hoomon Nikoei, Yasmin Pena 
    • Research mentor: Dr. Heather Song 

MORE >>>