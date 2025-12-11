Central Piedmont Students Experience Creativity And Community During International Education Week

The Central Piedmont Global Learning Office brought incredible energy to our campuses and virtual spaces during International Education Week (IEW), with thirteen events designed to spark curiosity and celebrate cultural exchange. Students experienced a week filled with learning, creativity, and community.

Highlights from the week:

Kick-off event: Students explored the inspiring legacy of Vietnamese Americans in the nail industry through film, discussion, and wellness activities.

Global perspectives: Engaging lectures and conversations revealed how migration and cultural exchange shape Charlotte’s identity.

Study Abroad Fair: A milestone event showcasing programs in Ireland, Italy, and South Africa. Students shared stories, skills, and photos from their travels, while partners across campus offered activities and career insights. Over 300 students attended, making this one of the most impactful events of the week. This event was successful because of the cross-campus collaboration between study abroad leaders, the campus activity board, and the library team.

Creative engagement: The Passport to the World Photo Contest invited students to share global experiences through stunning photography.

Cultural celebrations: From Japanese traditions and film to mindfulness inspired by global Blue Zones, students connected with diverse perspectives and practices.

Community and fun: Events like International Warm Up Wednesday and the CP World Cup blended cultural conversations with camaraderie and athletic fun.

Why it matters:

More than 780 participants joined in, creating a vibrant space for global learning and collaboration. These experiences not only celebrated diversity but also opened doors to future opportunities. IEW continues to grow through partnerships across campus. We can’t wait to see even more students and departments join next year’s celebration!

More ways to get involved:

Learn more about upcoming study abroad opportunities, global engagement events, and becoming an NC Scholar of Global Distinction.

MORE >>>