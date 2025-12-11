Charlotte Players, Denis Krioutchenkov and Ben Fisher, Make United Soccer Coaches Teams

Charlotte Men’s Soccer places multiple players on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams for the third consecutive season, with both Denis Krioutchenkov and Ben Fisher earning All-East Region honors.

DENIS KRIOUTCHENKOV | SECOND TEAM ALL-EAST REGION | FORWARD

Senior Denis Krioutchenkov earned a spot on the All-East Region Second Team at forward in his first season with Charlotte after a very successful offensive season.

Krioutchenkov led the Niners in goals with seven and scored the most goals in a single season since 2022. Krioutchenkov scored more game-winning goals than any other Niner this season (3) and scored a goal in three consecutive matches from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12. Krioutchenkov also led the team and the American Conference in shots with 57. He also finished the regular season ranked within the top 10 in the NCAA in shots and shots on goal per game.

This is the second time in his career that Krioutchenkov has been named Second Team All-Region.



BEN FISHER | THIRD TEAM ALL-EAST REGION | MIDFIELD

Redshirt junior Ben Fisher earned Third Team All-Region honors in the midfield after a very nice season that earned him the title of American Conference Midfielder of the Year.

After transferring from Virginia Tech last year, Fisher stepped up in his second year with the Niners, serving as a team captain and starting in all 16 of Charlotte’s matches. Fisher led the team in assists with five and scored his first collegiate goal in the Niners’ 3-1 victory over Memphis at home on Oct. 3. Fisher played over 60 minutes in 14 matches and was a critical piece in the Niners’ success in 2025.

This marks the first time in Fisher’s career being named to an All-Region team.



FOLLOW THE TEAM

Stay up to date with everything Charlotte Men’s Soccer by following the team on X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram @CharlotteMSOC

MORE >>>