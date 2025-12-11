Charlotte Honors Dynamic Alumnus Bo Cauble And Wife Angie With The Cauble Quad

By CHRISTY JACKSON

From First Date to Lasting Partnership

Bo Cauble ’99 still laughs about the first time he met his future wife, Angie. The two were introduced at Charlotte’s Speed Street festival by mutual friends. He showed up in full NASCAR gear — belt buckle, Wranglers and a bright yellow racing shirt — a look Angie noticed.

“She told her sister, ‘Wow, Bo sure does love racing,’” he recalled with a smile. While he may have loved fun more than he loved racing, he made an impression. A few weeks later, the pair went on their first date. “And the rest is history,” he said.

That first date blossomed into an 18-year marriage and a partnership that has shaped every aspect of Bo’s life, from the business they now run together to their recent $2 million gift to UNC Charlotte. The University recently honored their generosity by naming the Cauble Quad for Bo and Angie and memorializing his late father, Boyd Cauble ’71, with a dedication near the light rail station.

“None of this would be possible without Angie being on board,” said Bo. “She’s an NC State grad, but as a native Charlottean, she’s embraced and adopted UNC Charlotte, filled her closet with green and is always supporting the 49ers.”

For Angie, Bo’s love for his alma mater was infectious.

“I first started attending basketball games with Bo in 2005. It was always a family affair, riding up to the university with Bo’s parents and sitting with them at the game,” said Angie. “I was immediately impressed by how it seemed that Bo knew just about everyone in the arena … and I’m pretty sure a few of the refs knew Bo on sight, mentally preparing themselves for the “advice” they were sure to receive. I quickly realized that Bo and UNC Charlotte were going to be a package deal, and I was along for the ride!”

A Family Bond

Bo’s connection to the University runs deep, beginning long before his own college days. His parents, Boyd and Doris Cauble, were both graduates and active in the “Grubstake Club,” a group of young alumni who, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, raised money and cheered on the basketball team.

“This was the gateway for my parents to meet so many great people connected to UNC Charlotte,” said Bo. Among the great people his parents got to know was UNC Charlotte founder Bonnie Cone.

Growing up, Bo was surrounded by those friendships and the pride his parents took in being part of the University’s early story. “From the time I was young, there was just a connection to the school,” he said. “It’s more than the bricks and the mortar; it’s the people and the experiences.”

Boyd Cauble, a local government leader, often reminded his son that humility and kindness mattered more than recognition.

“My dad was a very humble person who believed you could accomplish so much more if you didn’t worry about who received the credit or accolades,” Bo said. “He was right.”

Finding His Place

When it came time for college, Bo briefly considered leaving Charlotte. “I always wanted to go to Brown,” he said. But his father encouraged him to “kick the tires” at UNC Charlotte first. Within weeks of moving into Oak Hall, Bo knew his father was right.

He quickly made lifelong friends, from fraternity brothers in Lambda Chi Alpha to roommates from New York and New Jersey. He still remembers move-in day. “My first friends were people I’d never met before, and those connections just snowballed,” he said. “The people you meet, it’s 90% of it. That’s always been the magic of this University.”

Those relationships broadened his horizons and taught him to value community.

“It wasn’t just about a degree,” he said. “It was about celebrating life, dissecting losses, figuring out how to support the team and the school. That left a mark on me that I treasure to this day.”

Angie has found her own place in Niner Nation, especially after the University launched its football program in 2013.

“After more than a decade of tailgates, socializing at halftime and traveling for away games, friends Bo has known his whole life have become my friends as well. UNC Charlotte’s community is such a welcoming and outgoing group of folks, and I come away with a new connection at every event,” she said. “I never would have imagined how ingrained my life would become with UNC Charlotte, but I can say, I feel like I’ve been fully adopted.”

Lessons from His Father

If college friendships showed Bo how to thrive, his father taught him why relationships mattered most. Boyd lived by a simple philosophy: “Just be nice to people; you’ll be amazed what will happen.”

That principle became the foundation for Bo’s professional life. When Boyd retired after a 38-year career in local government, he turned to his son, a financial professional, for help navigating the complexities of pensions and retirement. From that, they launched a business, the Cauble Group with Consolidated Planning Inc., focused on helping state and local employees in North Carolina enjoy retirement.

“It wasn’t about the math and science. It was about the relationships you make,” Bo explained. “We would get in his car, drive across the state, take people to lunch and just talk with them. People were so kind to give us their time, and that’s what built our practice.”

Even after Boyd’s passing, his influence endures.

“He was just a giver. That’s who he was,” Bo said. “That idea of being nice to people, being overly nice to people, it’s amazing what doors that opens.”

Shared Work, Shared Legacy

In recent years, Angie has joined Bo in running their firm. A senior executive at Compass Group before stepping into the family business, she brought her own leadership expertise and organizational skill. “From a guy who’s not good at hiring or managing, I’ve got someone super overqualified,” Bo said. “She’s a world-class manager. That lets me do what I do best, and we’re on the same page.”

Their business partnership reflects their marriage: complementary strengths, shared vision and a commitment to serving others. That same spirit of partnership extends to their philanthropy.

For the Caubles, their $2 million gift is more than philanthropy; it’s an expression of gratitude and a way to carry their family’s story forward. Importantly, the gift is unrestricted, giving University leaders flexibility to act where resources are most needed. That mattered to Bo and Angie, who said they have been impressed with the intentional way Chancellor Sharon Gaber and her team have guided the University through a period of growth and change.

“While I did not go to UNC Charlotte, I did grow up a Charlottean. I am so impressed with the growth of the school and its positive reputation in the community. I now see the Charlotte logo all over our city, and it brings a sense of pride to have this amazing university in my hometown and to see that people are proud to display their love for the school,” said Angie. “Giving an unrestricted gift will allow the University to direct the funds to the highest and best use for the school. As UNC Charlotte continues to evolve in a positive way, that will reflect directly on the city I love.”

The plaza at the light rail station will honor a man who believed credit mattered less than impact. The Cauble Quad will symbolize not just Bo and Angie’s commitment to UNC Charlotte but also the friendships, experiences and lessons that have shaped their life together.

“When I walk through the Quad, I see the opportunity for all of us to connect, collaborate and build friendships,” Bo said. “I hope students feel a connection to those who came before them, and an understanding that they are the future.”

