Students Showcase Their Projects At The Charlotte Honors Research Symposium

Nearly 100 undergraduate students recently took the stage at UNC Charlotte’s 2025 Honors Research Symposium, filling The Dubois Center at Center City with fresh ideas and discoveries.

This annual event, hosted by the Honors College in partnership with the Office of Undergraduate Research, gave honors and OUR students a professional platform to present their work through oral and poster sessions.

“The Honors Research Symposium is an important event because it provides our undergraduate students the opportunity to showcase the culmination of their inquiry projects to an authentic audience just as professional researchers do,” said Cindy Gilson, associate dean of the Honors College and professor of gifted education. “The students should be proud that they have contributed new knowledge to benefit society.”

The day began with opening remarks from Deborah Thomas, associate vice chancellor for research and professor of geography. Later, Professor Susan Trammell of the Department of Physics and Optical Science delivered the keynote, reflecting on her journey into science and the transformative impact of research.

The symposium closed with a networking reception, where students, faculty and alumni connected over shared curiosity and future collaborations.

View the research presented at the symposium and photos from the event.

