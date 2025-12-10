Three Central Piedmont students have been awarded the U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for their upcoming 2026 study abroad programs. This highly competitive, merit-based scholarship helps cover program costs and requires endorsement from the Center for Global Engagement .

Why it matters:

The Gilman Scholarship is nationally recognized and supports students in gaining global experiences that enhance academic, professional, and personal growth.

How they did it:

Applicants submitted service project proposals, personal statements, and essays explaining their motivation for studying abroad. Each student worked closely with the Center for Global Engagement to refine their applications and meet internal deadlines.

Scholarship recipients and programs:

Avaia Sam and Semaj Baker Program: Spring Break 2026 — Communication in Bordeaux, France Led by: Owen Sutkowski and Theresa Russo Students will complete COM-110 before traveling, collaborate virtually with University of Bordeaux students, and deliver joint presentations in France. Avaia Sam: Associate in arts student, Truist Honors Scholar, Phi Theta Kappa member; plans to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Semaj Baker: Associate in arts student; plans to pursue a career in social work.

Angel Kendall-Brooks Program: Tropical Ecology in Costa Rica — May 2026 Led by: Lauren Jackson and Richie Skaggs Students will explore Costa Rica’s ecosystems through visits to a biological station, national parks, volcanoes, tropical forests, and the Bribri indigenous community. Angel Kendall-Brooks: First-year associate in arts student; interested in human biology and diagnostic sonography.



The big picture:

Study abroad programs offer transformative opportunities for students to develop language and professional skills, experience new cultures, and foster global understanding. Scholarships like Gilman make these experiences accessible and reflect Central Piedmont’s commitment to global learning and student success.

