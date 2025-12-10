Charlotte Volleyball’s Kristen Birmingham Selected To The American Volleyball Coaches Association Team

Kristen Birmingham of Charlotte Volleyball has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-East Region Honorable Mention team, announced by the AVCA on Tuesday (Dec. 9). Birmingham becomes the first Charlotte 49er to receive AVCA All-Region honors since Emani Foster in 2022.

Birmingham led the 49ers with 412 kills this season, averaging 4.00 per set on a .311 hitting percentage, earning American Conference First Team honors alongside teammates Annika Thompson and Jessica Ricks . Within conference play, she was sixth in the American with 212 kills (3.79 per set) and seventh with 241.5 points. She recorded 12 double doubles during the season highlighted by 28 kills and 11 digs in a win over UNC Greensboro, the second most kills in a game for an American player in the season. That performance earned her conference Offensive Player of the Week honors while being tabbed to the Honorable Mention list four times.

Full List of AVCA All-Region

The Niners thrived under Jenkins’ leadership in year one, starting the season with a historic 10-game winning streak and winning 14 of 15 matches, the best stretch in program history since 1981. In addition to Birmingham’s All-Region selection, Annika Thompson was named the American Conference Libero of the Year while being named to the All-Conference First Team alongside Jessica Ricks and Birmingham. Charlotte was the only school in the American to have three players named to the first team. Finishing season 17-12, Charlotte improved on their win total by 12, tying for the fifth best win increase from last year in the entire NCAA.

MORE >>>