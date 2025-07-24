Central Piedmont Students Volunteer At The 2025 Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade

Uptown Charlotte | Sat.–Sun., Aug. 16–17

Looking for a way to show your support, earn volunteer hours, and be part of something powerful? Central Piedmont students are invited to volunteer at the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade 2025 — one of the Queen City’s most colorful, inclusive, and exciting events of the year!

Why it matters:

The festival celebrates Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community and relies on amazing volunteers to help bring it all to life. Whether you’re helping with setup, assisting guests, or cheering on parade participants, your support helps make Pride unforgettable.

Event details:

Where: Brevard St., Uptown Charlotte

When:

Set-up: Fri., Aug. 15

Festival: Sat., Aug. 16, Noon– Sun., Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

Parade: Sun., Aug. 17

Volunteer perks:

Free volunteer T-shirt

Festival access and behind-the-scenes experience

Service hour documentation available

A chance to support the LGBTQ+ community and make lifelong memories!

Important notes:

Volunteers must be 14 or older

Volunteers under 18 need parental permission

Ready to step up and show your Pride? Sign up to volunteer

