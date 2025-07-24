CEENTA Offers Central Piedmont Students Back-To-School Specials Available Aug 1 To Sep 30

What’s happening: Carolina Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat Associates (CEENTA) is offering an exclusive Back to School special on eyewear — available Fri., Aug. 1 through Tue., Sept. 30 — at all participating locations.

Why it matters: Whether you’re studying for exams or catching up on course materials, clear vision is key! CEENTA’s deal is available not just for kids of students, but for Central Piedmont students with a valid school ID, too.

The discounts:

35% off your first set of glasses

50% off your second set

Access to a virtual frame gallery so you can try on glasses online before visiting in person



Where: All participating CEENTA locations near Central Piedmont campuses, including the Central, Levine, Cato, Merancas, Harper, and Harris campuses.

Learn more:

Head to ceenta.com/back-to-school

