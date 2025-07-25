Charlotte Inviting Families To Host Students From Tohoku University

UNC Charlotte is seeking families to host students from Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan, as part of the #Music! Connection through Notes cultural exchange program. Interested families would host one or two students from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19-21.



The students from Tohoku University are in Charlotte for a two-week academic and cultural residency with UNC Charlotte’s Women’s Choir, which blends music rehearsals, musical theater workshops, English language support and social and cultural experiences.



This unpaid volunteer-based opportunity offers a unique opportunity to welcome visiting students into your home to share a weekend snapshot of everyday life in the Charlotte region. Hosting a student offers a priceless opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cultural exchange while enriching your own cultural understanding. The memories created will surely last a lifetime.



Host family requirements and responsibilities

Undergo a background check and sign an agreement

Complete a brief home visit before hosting

Must live within 25 miles of UNC Charlotte (Greater Charlotte Area)

Pick up and drop off students at their hotel near UNC Charlotte

Provide meals and incorporate students into your weekend plans

If you’re interested in becoming a host family, fill out this form. Email questions to Rachel Ladenheim, assistant director of the Office of Intercultural and Educational Experiences, at rladenhe@charlotte.edu.

