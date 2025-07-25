Charlotte Inviting Families To Host Students From Tohoku University
UNC Charlotte is seeking families to host students from Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan, as part of the #Music! Connection through Notes cultural exchange program. Interested families would host one or two students from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19-21.
The students from Tohoku University are in Charlotte for a two-week academic and cultural residency with UNC Charlotte’s Women’s Choir, which blends music rehearsals, musical theater workshops, English language support and social and cultural experiences.
This unpaid volunteer-based opportunity offers a unique opportunity to welcome visiting students into your home to share a weekend snapshot of everyday life in the Charlotte region. Hosting a student offers a priceless opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cultural exchange while enriching your own cultural understanding. The memories created will surely last a lifetime.
Host family requirements and responsibilities
- Undergo a background check and sign an agreement
- Complete a brief home visit before hosting
- Must live within 25 miles of UNC Charlotte (Greater Charlotte Area)
- Pick up and drop off students at their hotel near UNC Charlotte
- Provide meals and incorporate students into your weekend plans
If you’re interested in becoming a host family, fill out this form. Email questions to Rachel Ladenheim, assistant director of the Office of Intercultural and Educational Experiences, at rladenhe@charlotte.edu.