Central Piedmont Summer Food Service Closes Aug 8 And Opens Aug 11

Central, Cato, and Levine Campuses

What’s new:

Central Piedmont’s summer food service hours will wrap up on Fri., Aug. 8. Regular food service hours return on Mon., Aug. 11 — just in time for the fall semester!

Current summer hours (through Fri., Aug. 8):

Catalyst at Central Campus:

Open Mon.–Thu. from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Closed on Fri.

All other food service locations remain closed for the summer.

Still hungry? You’ve got options:

Vending machines with drinks, snacks, and food are available on all campuses.

Campus Stores at Central, Cato, and Levine offer coffee, food, and snacks.

Canteen catering is still available for summer orders.

What’s next:

Be on the lookout for updated fall food service hours coming soon.