Central Piedmont Bringing The SpongeBob Musical July 24-27

Central Campus, Overcash Building, Halton Theater

Get ready to soak up the fun with your favorite underwater crew!

Why it matters:

The Parr Arts and Humanities Series is bringing The SpongeBob Musical to the stage — and it’s packed with laughs, heart, and catchy tunes. SpongeBob and friends must save Bikini Bottom from a volcanic eruption in just 48 hours. No pressure, right?

Performance dates:

Mark your calendar for these showtimes at the Dale F. Halton Theater:

Thu., Jul. 24 at 11 a.m.

Fri., Jul. 25 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sat., Jul. 26 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sun., Jul. 27 at 3 p.m.

Free for students and employees:

Just show your valid Central Piedmont ID at the door for free entry!

No advance tickets needed for Central Piedmont students or employees.

Don’t miss out:

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just need a dose of musical joy, this show is a splashy way to spend your day.

