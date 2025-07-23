Central Piedmont Bringing The SpongeBob Musical July 24-27
Central Campus, Overcash Building, Halton Theater
Get ready to soak up the fun with your favorite underwater crew!
Why it matters:
The Parr Arts and Humanities Series is bringing The SpongeBob Musical to the stage — and it’s packed with laughs, heart, and catchy tunes. SpongeBob and friends must save Bikini Bottom from a volcanic eruption in just 48 hours. No pressure, right?
Performance dates:
Mark your calendar for these showtimes at the Dale F. Halton Theater:
Thu., Jul. 24 at 11 a.m.
Fri., Jul. 25 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Sat., Jul. 26 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Sun., Jul. 27 at 3 p.m.
Free for students and employees:
Just show your valid Central Piedmont ID at the door for free entry!
No advance tickets needed for Central Piedmont students or employees.
Don’t miss out:
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just need a dose of musical joy, this show is a splashy way to spend your day.