Charlotte Track And Field Earns All-Academic Honors
Both Charlotte Track and Field teams alongside nine individual Niners, four men and five women, earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors as announced by the USTFCCCA.
The men’s team earned honors for sporting a 3.159 GPA for the 2024-25 academic year while the women’s team earned honors for sporting a 3.465 GPA for the 2024-25 academic year.
To go along with the team honors, Charlotte also had nine athletes qualify for individual honors.
WOMEN (Major, Event Area)
Sarah Brown – Kinesiology, Pole Vault
Amaya Hopkins – Mechanical Engineering, Hurdles
Aniya Matthews – Health Systems Management, Sprints
Sarah Pullium – Finance and Health Systems Management
Ella White – Business
MEN (Major, Event Area)
Ben Montgomery – Mechanical Engineering, Sprints
Junior Payton-Kimble – Exercise Science, Throws
Jacob Soorus – Exercise Science, Throws
Connor Wetherington – Health Systems Management, Combined
To qualify for the All-Academic Team, student-athletes earned at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA and finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any indoor championship individual event (or top 48 for relay events), or participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
FOLLOW THE TEAM
Stay up to date with everything Charlotte Track and Field by following us @Charlotte49erTFXC on Instagram and @CharlotteTFXC on X (formerly Twitter)