Charlotte Track And Field Earns All-Academic Honors

Both Charlotte Track and Field teams alongside nine individual Niners, four men and five women, earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors as announced by the USTFCCCA.

The men’s team earned honors for sporting a 3.159 GPA for the 2024-25 academic year while the women’s team earned honors for sporting a 3.465 GPA for the 2024-25 academic year.

To go along with the team honors, Charlotte also had nine athletes qualify for individual honors.

WOMEN (Major, Event Area)

Sarah Brown – Kinesiology, Pole Vault

Amaya Hopkins – Mechanical Engineering, Hurdles

Aniya Matthews – Health Systems Management, Sprints

Sarah Pullium – Finance and Health Systems Management

Ella White – Business

MEN (Major, Event Area)

Ben Montgomery – Mechanical Engineering, Sprints

Junior Payton-Kimble – Exercise Science, Throws

Jacob Soorus – Exercise Science, Throws

Connor Wetherington – Health Systems Management, Combined

To qualify for the All-Academic Team, student-athletes earned at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA and finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any indoor championship individual event (or top 48 for relay events), or participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

