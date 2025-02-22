Central Piedmont Tech Week Spring 2025 Feb 24 – 27

Join the Central Piedmont Community College’s Technology Division for Tech Week Spring 2025, happening February 24 – 27. Whether you’re curious about coding, AI, cybersecurity, gaming, or networking with employers, there’s something for everyone in our “What the Tech Is….” series.

What’s in Store?

Meet top tech employers

Hands-on coding & AI sessions

Deep dive into cybersecurity

Explore gaming & interactive media

See schedule of events and reserve your seat today.

Don’t miss this chance to level up your tech skills, network with industry pros, and explore the future of technology.

