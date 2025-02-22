Central Piedmont’s Global Learning Fest Explores The World Virtually
Join Central Piedmont Community College’s Global Learning Fest 2025, sponsored by the Study Abroad Association, and experience breathtaking destinations, rich history, and vibrant cultures—all from the comfort of your home or office!
Date: Monday, February 24
FREE for all Central Piedmont students & employees
Event Lineup: Virtual Live Tours
Tour of Santiago de Compostela – The End of the Camino de Santiago
10 a.m.
Explore the final destination of the legendary Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Discover stunning architecture, history, and cultural significance
Rome by Night – A Tour of Rome’s Iconic Fountains
Noon
Experience Rome’s most famous fountains illuminated at night
Highlights include Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and Piazza Navona
Live Walking Tour – Explore the Landscapes of La Fortuna, Costa Rica
1 p.m.
Discover Costa Rica’s lush tropical forests & vibrant wildlife
Spot toucans, parrots, hummingbirds, and exotic plants
REGISTER HERE to receive your Zoom link for these unforgettable experiences!
Don’t miss this chance to explore the world—virtually!