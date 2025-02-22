Central Piedmont’s Global Learning Fest Explores The World Virtually

Join Central Piedmont Community College’s Global Learning Fest 2025, sponsored by the Study Abroad Association, and experience breathtaking destinations, rich history, and vibrant cultures—all from the comfort of your home or office!

Date: Monday, February 24

FREE for all Central Piedmont students & employees

Event Lineup: Virtual Live Tours

Tour of Santiago de Compostela – The End of the Camino de Santiago

10 a.m.

Explore the final destination of the legendary Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Discover stunning architecture, history, and cultural significance

Rome by Night – A Tour of Rome’s Iconic Fountains

Noon

Experience Rome’s most famous fountains illuminated at night

Highlights include Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and Piazza Navona

Live Walking Tour – Explore the Landscapes of La Fortuna, Costa Rica

1 p.m.

Discover Costa Rica’s lush tropical forests & vibrant wildlife

Spot toucans, parrots, hummingbirds, and exotic plants

REGISTER HERE to receive your Zoom link for these unforgettable experiences!

Don’t miss this chance to explore the world—virtually!

