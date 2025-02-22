Connect With Charlotte Venture Outdoor Leadership To Hike A Fire Tower

Saturday, February 22 2025 at 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Pisgah National Forest

Join Venture Outdoor Leadership for a hike in the North Carolina mountains. Designed for both beginners and experienced hikers, our adventure trip leaders will guide and teach as you hike to and UP one of the remaining fire towers. Once used to watch for signs of wildfire, they now serve as a unique vantage point for wilderness views. The exact location will be determined by the weather as the trip date nears.

Costs include: Transportation to/from campus; meals; equipment; technical clothing (e.g. rain jackets); instruction.

Student – $20

Faculty/Staff/Alumni – $30

Community – $45

Register Here